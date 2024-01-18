Life Science Analytics Market Report Unveiling Revenue Projections, Key Drivers, And Strategic Insights Up To 2027

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Browse 211 market data Tables and 45 Figures spread through 251 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Life Science Analytics Market by Type (Predictive, Descriptive, Prescriptive), Application(Sales & Marketing, Regulatory Compliance, R&D, Pharmacovigilance), Component(Software, Service), Delivery (On Premise, On Demand), End User -Global Forecast to 2027"

Life Science Analytics Market Size and Forecasts 2027

Life Science Analytics Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $27.1 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $47.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The life science analytics market is mainly driven by factors such as rising technological advancements in analytical solutions and increasing adoption of analytics for sales and marketing applications. However, high implementation costs and data privacy concerns are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

Key Market Players of Life Science Analytics Industry:

Prominent players in this market include Oracle (US), IBM (US), SAS Institute Inc. (US), Accenture (Ireland), IQVIA Inc, (US), Cognizant (US), Wipro (India), Allscripts Healthcare, LLC (US), Optum, Inc. (US), Microsoft (US), MaxisIT (US), ExlService Holdings, Inc. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Cotiviti, Inc. (US), Inovalon (US), CitiusTech Inc (US), Saama Technologies, LLC. (US), Axtria (US), Clarivate (UK), ThoughtSphere (US), ThoughtSpot Inc. (US), Alteryx, Inc. (US), Sisense Inc. (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc., and Veeva Systems (US).

Life Science Analytics Market Dynamics:

Drivers:



Technological advancements

Big data in the life science industry

Growing adoption of analytics solutions in clinical trials

Increasing adoption of analytics for sales and marketing applications

Need for improved data standardization

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases Growing pressure to curb healthcare spending and the need for improved patient outcomes

Restraints:





High implementation costs

Opportunities:



Increasing focus on value-based medicine

Use of analytics in precision and personalized medicine

Use of big data analytics to increase R&D productivity Emergence of social media and its impact on the life science industry

Challenges:



Data privacy issues

Data integration in the life science ecosystem Dearth of skilled personnel

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the life science analytics market

Based on region, the life science analytics market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Factors such as growing adoption of IT in the life science industry, rising pressure to reduce healthcare costs and presence of leading players are driving the growth in North American market.

The research report categorizes the life science analytics market to forecast revenue and analyze trends (life science industry trends) in each of the following submarkets:

By Type



Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics Prescriptive Analytics

By Component



Services Software

By Delivery Model



On-premise model On-demand model

By Application



Research & Development

Preclinical Trials

Clinical Trials

Sales & Marketing

Regulatory Compliance

Supply Chain Optimization Pharmacovigilance

By End User



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Companies

Research Centers Third-party Administrators

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific Rest of the World (RoW)

