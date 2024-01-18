Art Tokenization Platform 10101.Art Announces The Next Stage Of Banksy Sale

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Original Banksy artwork at partner gallery Monada Art (DIFC)

10101, a pioneering art tokenization platform, has officially announced the date for its sale of an original artwork by the elusive artist Banksy.

DUBAI, UAE, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 10101, a pioneering art tokenization platform, has officially announced the date for its sale of an original artwork by the elusive and world-renowned artist Banksy. The event, set to take place on January 24th, marks a significant moment in the intersection of fine art and blockchain technology, particularly in Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization.Art enthusiasts and collectors across the globe will have an exclusive opportunity to own a piece of Banksy's acclaimed work, 'Turf War', from the eponymous exhibition held in 2003. The exhibition was a landmark event, showcasing Banksy's signature style of satirical street art, combining dark humor with graffiti in a distinctive stenciling technique. During the 'Turf War' exhibition, Banksy's works began to receive wider public attention and critical acclaim, setting the stage for his rise to international fame.The original Banksy artwork, currently housed at the Monada Art Gallery in Dubai, UAE, has been tokenized by 10101 expert team and offered for sale, making it accessible to a broader audience and demonstrating the potential of RWA in the art world.RWA tokenization represents an emerging trend in the blockchain space, allowing real-world physical assets like works of art to be digitized and traded securely and transparently. Through this innovative process, 10101 is not just selling Banksy art but is also forging a new path in how art is owned and enjoyed globally.The upcoming Banksy sale will offer a limited release of 'Turf War' offering 100 pieces, each priced at $80. This exclusive sale is expected to attract a wide range of art collectors and enthusiasts eager to acquire a piece of art history. Further details about the sale can be found at 10101's website .Looking ahead, 10101 is already preparing for future art sales, with new masterpieces from world-famous artists like Andy Warhol, Pablo Picasso, and others already on display at the Monada Art Gallery and awaiting their turn to be owned and enjoyed by art connoisseurs from all over the world.About 1010110101's mission is to democratize fine art, making masterpieces accessible to everyone through tokenizing real-world assets. This approach enhances the art market's accessibility, opening new avenues for art ownership and appreciation.About Monada ArtThe collaboration between 10101 and the Monada Art Gallery is essential in their effort to make art more reachable. This partnership allows 10101 to showcase artworks previously limited to private collections to a wider audience. Alina Krot , the head of 10101, and Tehani Zeramdini , the gallery manager at Monada Art, lead this initiative, combining traditional art with blockchain technology to offer an ecosystem for art democratization.

