Azerbaijan's Jabbarov Attends Session COP28 And Way Forward Within WEF

The session "COP28 and the Way Forward" was held within the
framework of the World Economic Forum, where Economy Minister
Mikail Jabbarov spoke, Azernews reports.
The event was also attended by U.S. President's Special
Representative for Climate John Kerry, International Energy Agency
Director General Fatih Birol, Engie Global Energy Executive
Director Catherine MacGregor, and Sally Bazby, the moderator on the
topic and executive editor of the U.S. media agency The Washington
Post.
Expressing his opinion on the main achievements of COP-28, the
Azerbaijani Minister of Economy brought to attention the successes
in terms of increasing energy efficiency, renewable energy sources,
attention to reducing the use of traditional fuels, and other
results. It was noted that Azerbaijan, as the host of COP29, fully
realizes its responsibility for the successful implementation of
activities in this field.
The Minister noted that Azerbaijan is ready to work with all
interested stakeholders to provide financing mechanisms for energy
transition, which is the main theme of COP29. It was noted that
international financial organizations are important partners in
this issue.
"However, the involvement of private investments in the process
should also be encouraged. Much depends on governments to provide
financing mechanisms for the energy transition." said the
Minister.
The Minister also emphasized that the session provided information
on the measures taken by Azerbaijan in the energy transition
process, the results achieved and the experience gained:
"We have used the country's revenues, including fossil fuel
revenues, to start the energy transition. In particular, we are
well ahead of our goal of meeting 30% of our energy needs from
renewable sources by 2030. If we continue our efforts at the
current level, we can reach this goal by 2028." said Mikayil
Jabbarov.
