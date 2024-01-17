Al Khater Discusses Palestine Issues With South African Minister, Swiss Official

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Davos: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met yesterday with the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition of the Republic of South Africa, H E Ebrahim Patel, on the sidelines of the activities of the World Economic Forum Davos 2024. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest.

The Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised during the meeting the efforts of the Republic of South Africa towards the Palestinian issue, especially its pioneering international positions towards the war on the Gaza Strip.

Separately, the Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs met with the Head of the Peace and Human Rights Division at the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs H E Simon Geissbuhler, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The meeting discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the Occupied Palestinian Territories and ways to cooperate in order to alleviate the catastrophic humanitarian situation caused by the war in the Strip, in addition to a number of regional issues of mutual concern, particularly Ukraine.