Military helicopter crash during training flight in Kyrgyzstan, killing 1, injuring 11

(MENAFN) Tragedy struck near the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek as a Kyrgyz Mi-8 military helicopter crashed during a training flight, resulting in at least one fatality and 11 individuals sustaining injuries, according to an announcement from the Defense Ministry on Wednesday.



The injured individuals have been promptly transported to the hospital for medical attention. In response to the incident, an investigation has been launched to determine the factors contributing to the helicopter crash, as stated in an official statement by the ministry.



Furthermore, the Defense Ministry conveyed that certain officials from the air force have been temporarily relieved of their duties to facilitate an impartial and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. This measure underscores the commitment to conducting a transparent and objective probe to ascertain the causes and responsibilities related to the tragic event.



As the Defense Ministry works diligently to unravel the specifics of the incident, the nation grapples with the aftermath of the helicopter crash, with families affected by the loss and injuries awaiting further information on the investigation's findings.

MENAFN17012024000045015839ID1107732819