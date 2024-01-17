Mining Explosion Kills Two Children And Injures Seven In Baghlan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Provincial authorities in Balkh say that as a result of an explosion of unexploded ordnance in this province, two children have lost their lives, and seven others have been injured.

Report indicates, on Wednesday citing Shirahmad Burhani, the security commander of this province that this incident occurred in the village of“Kunah Qal'eh” in the central Baghlan district.

According to officials, the explosion occurred while the children were playing with unexploded ordnance.

Previously, explosions of unexploded mines in various provinces of the country have resulted in dozens of casualties and injuries.

The head of the Mine Action and Coordination Authority had also announced that the majority of victims of unexploded mines are children. He stated that from the beginning of the current year, 2024, 120 people have lost their lives, and 250 others have been injured as a result of these incidents in the country.

Furthermore, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has expressed concern over the increasing casualties among children in explosions of unexploded ordnance in Afghanistan.

This is happening while some areas of the country are still considered to be at risk due to unexploded mines despite 40 years of conflict.

