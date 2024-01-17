(MENAFN- Baystreet) Why China Technology and China EV Stock Plunge Accelerated

Wednesday's Biggest Movers After China Tech StumbledWednesday Watch As These Stocks Trade at New HighsWednesday Morning Stocks Pre-Market Stocks To WatchNew Verizon Frontline Program Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris La - Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Today's Biggest Trades

Airline stocks are headed lower after a U.S. judge blocked Jetblue (JBLU) from acquiring Spirit Airlines (SAVE). The block is unusual. It allowed the McDonnell Douglas acquisition by Boeing (BA) back in 1997. As arbitrageurs unwind their bet, SAVE stock loses half its value.

Stock markets will try to build a base after mild selling pressure the day before. Fed Governor Chris Waller believes the Fed may lower interest rates, as long as inflation does not rebound or stay elevated. The timing of the rate cut is questionable. The Fed's decisions depend on incoming economic data. The biggest ETF trades today are SOXL, the 3X Bull semiconductor, SPDR S&P 500 (SPY), and the 20+ Year Treasury Bond (TLT).

In the restaurant sector, Restaurant Brand's (QSR) purchase of the largest U.S. franchisee of Burger King will lift its competitors. Watch McDonald's (MCD) and Domino's Pizza (DPZ) today. Food suppliers like Coke (KO), Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), and Pepsi (PEP) should perform well.

Among the market movers yesterday, First Solar (FSLR) may attract bottom fishers. Johnson Controls (JCI), which announced a new chief financial officer, sold the stock after the news.

After posting quarterly results, watch US Bank (USB) and Schwab (SCHW). After the market closes, Kinder Morgan (KMI), Discover (DFS), Alcoa (AA), and H.B. Fuller (FUL) will post quarterly results.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks