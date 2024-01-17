Gepard PIM Introduces Complimentary PIM Process Evaluation Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Revolutionizing Product Data Management: Gepard PIM's Free Audit Offers Tailored Insights for Business Growth

Sergii Shvets, Founder & CEO of Gepard PIM

NIEUWEGEIN, NETHERLANDS, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant stride towards revolutionizing product information management, Gepard PIM, a front-runner in Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, proudly unveils its complimentary PIM Process Audit Service . This innovative offering is engineered to redefine the management of product information, delivering unmatched insights and practical, actionable strategies to refine PIM operations.

Central to sustained business success is the effective management of product information. Gepard's complimentary audit zeroes in on analyzing and enhancing automated PIM operations, guaranteeing precision, uniformity, and prompt dissemination of product details across various platforms.

"Our complimentary audit offers businesses a thorough analysis of their current PIM strategies, coupled with customized, actionable insights to meet their distinct requirements," states Sergii Shvets, Founder & CEO of Gepard PIM.

The service extends to an array of businesses, including eCommerce enterprises, retailers, manufacturers, consultants, agencies, and medium to large-scale corporations. Participating entities can anticipate numerous advantages:

1) Detailed assessment of existing PIM methodologies.

2) Tailored recommendations for enhancement.

3) A no-cost, obligation-free evaluation.

4) Benchmarking against sector standards and competition.

The audit encompasses five meticulous stages, ensuring a smooth transition toward PIM refinement:

- Initial Insight Sharing: Commence the audit by submitting essential details via a preliminary form.

- Preliminary Evaluation: Gepard's specialists assess the responses and establish initial communication.

- Confidentiality Assurance: Execution of a Non-Disclosure Agreement to protect shared data.

- Comprehensive Engagement: In-depth discussions with PIM professionals.

- Expert Analysis and Recommendations: Receipt of an exhaustive report with actionable guidance.

Businesses eager to optimize their PIM processes in alignment with their corporate objectives are encouraged to register for Gepard's Free PIM Process Audit today.

About Gepard

Gepard is a PIM platform that brings innovative automation solutions into product information management for eCommerce businesses. The Gepard PIM and Syndication platform is a single source of truth to collect, manage, enrich, and distribute users' product data in the required format to various sales channels. It enables brands to exchange product marketing content freely and helps retailers onboard and adapt it in an effective and automated way. This increases operational efficiency by 75% and delivers 120+ million product descriptions per month across multiple retail platforms.

