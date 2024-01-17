Russian economy on stable development trajectory

(MENAFN) Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin asserted that Russia has not only successfully navigated the challenges posed by Western sanctions and external risks but has also directed its economy toward a sustainable growth trajectory. Speaking at the Russia EXPO event in Moscow, Mishustin highlighted positive developments across every sector of industry over the past year.



Emphasizing the resilience of the Russian economy, Mishustin stated that external risks had been neutralized, and the country has achieved sustainable growth. Preliminary estimates indicate rapid economic expansion, with a 3.3 percent increase in GDP recorded during the first 11 months of 2023. Manufacturing, a key sector, exhibited robust growth at 7.5 percent over the same period.



Attributing these positive outcomes to the implementation of President Vladimir Putin's economic strategy and the efforts of the Russian government, Mishustin underlined the effectiveness of these measures in steering the nation toward economic stability and growth.



President Putin had earlier expressed optimism, suggesting that Russia's GDP might have surpassed the initially estimated 3.5 percent growth for 2023. Despite facing unprecedented Western sanctions, the country's economic success has been remarkable, according to Putin.



Mishustin's remarks underscore the Russian government's commitment to fostering economic resilience and growth in the face of external challenges, signaling a positive outlook for the nation's economic trajectory.





MENAFN17012024000045015687ID1107732000