SOCAR, ADNOC Discuss Progress In Absheron Project Implementation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nigar Hasanova Read more

The President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Rovshan Najaf, held several meetings within the Davos World Economic Forum (WEF). Azernews reports, referring to a tweet shared by SOCAR President.

Particularly, a strategic dialogue was held during the meeting with Musabbeh Al Kaabi, executive director for low-carbon solutions and international development of ADNOC (UAE).

"Progress on the 'Absheron' Caspian gas production project, low-carbon solutions, and potential opportunities for further cooperation were discussed," Najaf's statement said.

ADNOC has been involved in the Absheron project since summer 2023 with a 30-percent stake, which could produce 5 to 6 bcm of gas per year by the end of the decade.

Rovshan Najaf also held productive discussions with U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for Climate Action Rick Duke in Davos.

"Potential cooperation was discussed in the field of decarbonisation, climate issues, and the promotion of a sustainable future for the planet," Najaf said.