SOCAR, ADNOC Discuss Progress In Absheron Project Implementation

The President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR),
Rovshan Najaf, held several meetings within the Davos World
Economic Forum (WEF). Azernews reports, referring
to a tweet shared by SOCAR President.
Particularly, a strategic dialogue was held during the meeting
with Musabbeh Al Kaabi, executive director for low-carbon solutions
and international development of ADNOC (UAE).
"Progress on the 'Absheron' Caspian gas production project,
low-carbon solutions, and potential opportunities for further
cooperation were discussed," Najaf's statement said.
ADNOC has been involved in the Absheron project since summer
2023 with a 30-percent stake, which could produce 5 to 6 bcm of gas
per year by the end of the decade.
Rovshan Najaf also held productive discussions with U.S. Deputy
Special Envoy for Climate Action Rick Duke in Davos.
"Potential cooperation was discussed in the field of
decarbonisation, climate issues, and the promotion of a sustainable
future for the planet," Najaf said.
