7 low-maintenance dog breeds for small family

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Low-maintenance dog breeds generally require less grooming, exercise, and attention than high-energy or high-maintenance breeds. Here are seven dog breeds known for being relatively low-maintenance.



Corgi has a short, weather-resistant coat. They are intelligent, adaptable, and, with regular exercise, can be low-maintenance companions.

Chihuahuas are tiny dogs with short coats, making grooming straightforward. They can thrive in smaller living spaces and don't require extensive exercise.

These small dogs have a silky coat that requires regular brushing but are generally easygoing and adaptable to various living environments.

Frenchies have short coats that don't require much grooming. They are also relatively low-energy and adaptable to apartment living.

Bullmastiffs have a short coat that is easy to groom. Despite their large size, they are calm, gentle, and do not have excessive exercise needs.

Shih Tzus have long, flowing coats that require regular grooming, but they are generally easygoing and adaptable to apartment living.

Bulldogs have a smooth, short coat and a calm demeanour. They don't need much exercise and are known for being low-energy and easygoing.