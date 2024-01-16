98Point6 Technologies Announces The Acquisition Of Bright.Md To Accelerate The Launch Of Its Asynchronous Care Module

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Module to Offer More Robust Integrated Virtual Care Delivery Options

SEATTLE, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 98point6 Technologies , a leader in licensed on-demand virtual care software, announced the addition of a new asynchronous module to its flagship technology , allowing providers the option of delivering both live and asynchronous care capabilities. By enabling healthcare organizations to license this additional model of care delivery, 98point6 once again sets the bar with an integrated, purpose-built clinician solution that future-proofs virtual clinic operations. In related news, the company announced it has doubled-down on its growth strategy, acquiring the remaining assets of Bright following the sale of its technology to Evernorth , and continuing to service long-time customers Baptist Health, UAB Medicine and 14 others.

The Balancing Act: Addressing Clinician Burnout and Patient Preferences

Clinician burnout is rampant, with over 45% of healthcare workers feeling burnout often or very often. Meanwhile, patients are embracing digital solutions: 64% want to receive some, most, or all of their health care virtually or online in the future. By giving providers the flexibility to support multiple modes of digitally communicating with patients based on their lifestyle and care preferences, 98point6's asynchronous virtual care module helps mitigate clinician burnout while enhancing the patient experience.

"In more than two years on the platform, Bright exceeded our high expectations for an asynchronous digital health partner," said Brett Oliver, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer at Baptist Health. "As our patient and clinician needs evolve, we look forward to establishing a new

partnership with 98point6 Technologies to extend our patient offerings, drive operational efficiencies and further advance our mission of providing innovative, quality care to the people of Kentucky and southern Indiana."

Asynchronous care delivery represents the next service offering for 98point6 and a commitment to growth since launching as a licensed software provider last year. The async software offering enables providers to respond when their schedule allows, backed by a solution that takes clinical decision support to the next level. The robust technology deploys machine learning models to establish an intelligent engine that supports providers with intake, diagnosis, and care documentation.

Developed by a team with a proven track record of building and managing a successful nationwide virtual clinic serving millions of patients, the module paves the way for further innovations.



"Our mission at 98point6 is to build market leading technology that empowers healthcare providers with the tools they need to broaden access, enhance patient engagement, and achieve cost savings through greater provider efficiency," said Jay Burrell, CEO of 98point6 Technologies. "With the Bright acquisition we are dramatically accelerating our efforts to offer a robust, multi-functional virtual care software platform and it's a tremendous opportunity to engage with these 16 innovative health systems."



For more information on the new asynchronous offering, visit 98point6 .

About 98point6 Technologies

98point6 Technologies builds and licenses software to power exceptional virtual care experiences for providers and patients based on years of clinical use across millions of patients. Its flagship 98point6 Technology Platform consists of turnkey, cloud-based software that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence bundled with time-tested, automated practice standards and electronic health record (EHR) integration. Their solutions include a physician-facing Clinician Console, white-labled patient-facing app and professional support services. Available as licensed software, the 98point6 Technology Platform empowers health systems to create and grow premium virtual care offerings in a rapidly evolving and competitive healthcare marketplace. To learn more about 98point6 Technologies, visit

.

Media contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE 98point6 Technologies