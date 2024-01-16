Enphase Energy Launches New IQ8 Microinverters For High-Powered Solar Modules In Belgium

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that it has started shipping IQ8TM Microinverters in Belgium, with peak output AC power of 384 W, to support newer, high-powered solar modules.



IQ8 Microinverters are designed to maximize energy production and can manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes, supporting higher powered solar modules through increased energy harvesting. The three new microinverters – IQ8MCTM, IQ8ACTM, and IQ8HCTM – feature a peak output power of 330 W, 366 W, and 384 W, respectively, and are designed to seamlessly pair with a full range of solar modules up to 560 W DC. These IQ8 Microinverters activated in Belgium come with a 25-year limited warranty from Enphase.

“Our customers are looking to adopt flexible home energy systems that can be tailored to their energy needs,” said Jeroen Borremans, CEO at JRB Energy.“The latest line of IQ8 Microinverters will expand the possibilities for home energy systems through compatibility with high-powered solar modules.”

“We take pride in offering our customers the best technology the solar industry has to offer,” said Wiet Vande Velde, CEO at EnergyKing.“Enphase Energy Systems provide the necessary flexibility for the range of solar modules on the market today, helping more homeowners to make the switch to clean, reliable energy.”

In addition to the IQ® Microinverters, the Enphase® Energy Systems in Belgium also include the IQ® Batteries (see French and Dutch versions), offering an all-in-one solution that allows homeowners to store their energy for later use and avoid relying on expensive energy from the grid. The IQ® Combiner 3P (see French and Dutch versions) consolidates interconnection equipment into a single enclosure and streamlines solar and storage installations by providing a consistent, pre-wired solution that includes the IQ® Gateway Metered, two IQ® Relays, a communications kit, two 4-pole circuit breakers, a residual current device (RCD), and supporting components pre-installed on a 3 DIN-rail assembly. It also can connect the entire system to the internet to enable over-the-air updates and connect to the Enphase® App monitoring platform.

“Homeowners in Belgium look for energy bill savings and prioritize home energy systems that have to ability to be overseen remotely,” Christiaan Nivelles, CEO at SolarNova.“The Enphase App allows our customers to effortlessly control and monitor their IQ8-powered home energy systems at virtually any time or place, right from their personal device.”

“Enphase recognizes the importance of consistent innovation to remain one of the leading energy technology providers,” said Aaron Gordon, vice president and general manager of the microinverter business unit at Enphase Energy.“We're excited to work with leading installers in Belgium to expand access to our latest line of IQ8 Microinverters that deliver unparalleled performance for today's high-powered solar modules.”

For more information about IQ8 Microinverters in Belgium, please visit the Enphase website (French and Dutch ).

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power-and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 72 million microinverters, and more than 3.8 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 145 countries. For more information, visit and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy's technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; the availability and market adoption of Enphase products in Belgium; and Enphase's ability to support newer, high-powered solar modules. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website at . Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

