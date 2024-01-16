Azerbaijani Ambassador Attends Inauguration Ceremony Of Guatemalan President

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
Azerbaijani Ambassador to Guatemala Mammad Talibov has
participated in the swearing-in ceremony of the country's new
President Bernardo Arévalo de León, Azernews reports
During the ceremony, Ambassador Mammad Talibov conveyed the
congratulations and warm greetings of Azerbaijani President Ilham
Aliyev to Guatemala's new President.
Noting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the
establishment of diplomatic relations between Guatemala and
Azerbaijan, the ambassador expressed his confidence in the further
development of friendly ties and cooperation between the two
countries.
Expressing his appreciation, the President of Guatemala also
asked to extend his deep respect and best wishes to President Ilham
Aliyev. President Bernardo Arévalo de León expressed his interest
in further enhancing cooperation between Guatemala and
Azerbaijan.
