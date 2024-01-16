               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Ambassador Attends Inauguration Ceremony Of Guatemalan President


1/16/2024 7:14:11 AM

Nigar Hasanova Read more

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Guatemala Mammad Talibov has participated in the swearing-in ceremony of the country's new President Bernardo Arévalo de León, Azernews reports

During the ceremony, Ambassador Mammad Talibov conveyed the congratulations and warm greetings of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Guatemala's new President.

Noting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Guatemala and Azerbaijan, the ambassador expressed his confidence in the further development of friendly ties and cooperation between the two countries.

Expressing his appreciation, the President of Guatemala also asked to extend his deep respect and best wishes to President Ilham Aliyev. President Bernardo Arévalo de León expressed his interest in further enhancing cooperation between Guatemala and Azerbaijan.

