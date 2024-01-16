Navigine And TRAKS PRO Join Forces To Revolutionize Staff Safety Across The GCC Region

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Jan 16, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Navigine , a distinguished global leader in indoor positioning and asset tracking solutions, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with TRAKS PRO , a prominent provider of safety training services across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. Together, they are set to introduce a cutting-edge staff safety solution tailored for the Oil & Gas (O&G) industry in the GCC region.

The partnership between Navigine and TRAKS PRO marks a significant step forward in enhancing safety protocols, particularly in shutdown and confined spaces operations within the Oil & Gas sector. The GCC is a unique region with growing needs that are unequaled in scale across the world. Leveraging Navigine's state-of-the-art indoor asset tracking software and TRAKS PRO's expertise in safety systems, the collaboration aims to establish a comprehensive solution that prioritizes the well-being of personnel across the GCC region.

Key Features of the Collaborative Solution:



Precise Staff Tracking in Indoor and Confined Spaces: Navigine RTLS (Real Time Locating System) solution ensures accurate tracking of personnel in real-time allowing for swift response to emergencies by first response teams onsite. Turnkey Safety Solutions: TRAKS PRO will deliver training services, complex installation, and support to customers throughout the region.

This allows for swift implementation of programs aimed at mitigating risk and addressing specific challenges in the O&G industry.

According to the report“Workplace Safety Market by Component (Hardware, Software and Services), System, Application, Deployment Mode, End-User and Region - Global Forecast to 2027” , issued by MarketsandMarkets, the Workplace Safety Market was valued at $14.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to hit around $26.7 billion by 2027.

This strategic partnership aims to enhance safety practices in the oil and gas sector by solving some of the current shortcomings inherent to large-scale sites. The NAVIGINE and TRAKS PRO offer will afford a one-stop-shop solution combining cutting-edge technology with the possibility of AI-enhanced human resource monitoring. This will be combined with existing efforts aimed at enhancing safety cultures through training and the deployment of standby rescue services on site. The collaboration is particularly poised to make a significant impact on the rapidly changing safety landscape of the GCC Oil & Gas industry which is currently facing a demand surge.

Commenting on the collaboration, James Falchetto, TRAKS PRO CEO,“TRAKS PRO is thrilled to partner up and represent Navigine in the GCC region, enabling us to undertake vital missions involving asset tracking, whether it be for individuals or goods. Safety is no longer a cost but becomes an integral core of the value chain within any operational model. The fusion of both company's expertise creates a packaged solution that boosts productivity, enhances managerial control and overall narrows any identified loss generating gaps."

Alexey Panyov, Navigine CEO, added,“Navigine is excited to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with TRAKS PRO in the GCC region, ushering in a new era of innovation. Our joint product epitomizes precision, efficiency, and reliability, redefining the way businesses understand indoor and confined spaces in the dynamic landscapes of the GCC region and beyond.”

Navigine is a global provider of integrated positioning technologies that enable advanced wayfinding and tracking solutions, with over 3000 implemented cases worldwide. The company assists developers and system integrators to create mobile apps and integrate enterprise systems for people navigation as well as asset and vehicle tracking.

TRAKS PRO was founded in 2005 to cater to the specific needs of height safety-related activities in the GCC region. TRAKS PRO and its subsidiaries are dedicated to improving safety at heights in the region by bringing turnkey solutions that include equipment, training, and operations. With a team of 40 highly qualified full-time staff dedicated to training, logistics, and engineering, TRAKS PRO takes pride in partnering exclusively with top-notch manufacturers and service providers in the climbing and work-at-height industry.