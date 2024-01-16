LIVE UPDATES: Humanitarian Crisis Grows More Desperate As War In Gaza Drags On

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The World Food Program, UNICEF, and the World Health Organization have been stressing the need for new entry routes to be opened in Gaza as civilians of the besieged enclave grow more desperate. They further stated that more aid trucks should be allowed in each day, and aid workers as well as those seeking aid must be allowed to move around safely.

The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza worsens each day as more than a quarter of Gaza's 2.3 million population is starving.

The death toll has now surpassed 24,000 and more than 60,800 have been injured since October 7.

[11:45am Doha Time] UNRWA: Largest Displacement of Palestinians since 1948

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) described the situation in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the Israeli occupation aggression as the largest displacement of the Palestinian people. Read more

[9am Doha Time] Israel denying deliveries of medicines, water-pump fuel to north Gaza: UN

The UN's humanitarian agency (OCHA) has said that Israeli authorities are still denying access to northern Gaza for deliveries of medicines and fuel to run water and waste pumps.

“Lack of fuel for water, sanitation and hygiene increases risks of health and environmental hazards,” OCHA said in its daily update, while“lack of medicine debilitated the functionality of the six partially functioning hospitals”.

Only one of 19 planned missions delivering fuel and supplies for water facilities has been allowed north of Wadi Gaza since the beginning of January, OCHA said.

The following eighteen missions were denied access:

- five planned missions to the Central Drug Store

- four planned missions to the Jabalia Health Centre

- eight planned missions to four critical reservoirs and water and waste pumps

[8am Doha Time] 'Heavy, widespread & unrelenting bombardment' preventing Gaza aid deliveries: UN Chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has shared a post on X calling for safety for humanitarian staff delivering aid.

“We can't effectively deliver humanitarian aid while Gaza is under heavy, widespread & unrelenting bombardment,” Guterres said.

Earlier, Guterres told reporters that 152 UN staff members have been killed in Gaza since October 7. He said this was“the largest single loss of life in the history of our organisation, a heart-wrenching figure and a source of deep sorrow”.

The UN's humanitarian agency yesterday said there had been a“significant deterioration” in aid access to northern Gaza since December, with only seven of 29 planned missions to deliver food, medicine, water and other supplies having reached their destinations this year.