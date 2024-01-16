Azerbaijani FM Discusses Regional Agenda With Newly Appointed Polish Counterpart

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. A phone
conversation has taken place between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister
Jeyhun Bayramov, and his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski, the
Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend .
The parties discussed issues on the bilateral and regional
agenda.
Bayramov congratulated his counterpart on his appointment as the
Foreign Minister of Poland.
Speaking about bilateral and multilateral cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Poland, the Azerbaijani minister stressed the
importance of the two countries' close relationship, mutual
respect, and strategic collaboration.
The broad potential for bilateral relations between Azerbaijan
and Poland in political, economic, energy, humanitarian, and other
domains was discussed, emphasizing the importance of the political
consultation process in relational development and parliamentary
diplomacy.
Besides, the importance of advancing cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Poland within the framework of the intergovernmental
commission on economic cooperation was emphasized.
Bayramov also provided detailed information about the regional
situation in the post-conflict period.
He pointed out that the restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty
over its territories opened up wide opportunities for peace.
It was emphasized that the 29th session of the Conference of the
Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate
Change (COP29), which will take place in Azerbaijan this year, is
of great importance for the further development of bilateral and
multilateral cooperation.
Then, there was an exchange of views on other regional issues of
mutual interest.
