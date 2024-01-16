Azerbaijani FM Discusses Regional Agenda With Newly Appointed Polish Counterpart

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. A phone conversation has taken place between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, and his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend .

The parties discussed issues on the bilateral and regional agenda.

Bayramov congratulated his counterpart on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of Poland.

Speaking about bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland, the Azerbaijani minister stressed the importance of the two countries' close relationship, mutual respect, and strategic collaboration.

The broad potential for bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Poland in political, economic, energy, humanitarian, and other domains was discussed, emphasizing the importance of the political consultation process in relational development and parliamentary diplomacy.

Besides, the importance of advancing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland within the framework of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation was emphasized.

Bayramov also provided detailed information about the regional situation in the post-conflict period.

He pointed out that the restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty over its territories opened up wide opportunities for peace.

It was emphasized that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will take place in Azerbaijan this year, is of great importance for the further development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Then, there was an exchange of views on other regional issues of mutual interest.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel