Hope arises as schools open again, garbage collection continues in quake-hit Japan

(MENAFN) Nearly two weeks after the deadly earthquake struck Japan's north-central region of Noto on New Year's Day, some signs of hope have emerged amid the ongoing devastation. In a rare positive development, certain schools reopened, and limited garbage collection resumed on Monday, offering a glimmer of recovery in an area grappling with the aftermath of the magnitude 7.6 earthquake that claimed the lives of at least 222 people and left thousands injured, with over 20 still missing.



The central government and the Ishikawa prefecture reported that approximately 20,000 people, most of whom had their homes damaged or destroyed, have sought shelter in nearly 400 school gymnasiums, community centers, and other makeshift facilities. In some of the hardest-hit towns, such as Wajima and Noto, classes resumed at nearly 20 elementary, junior high, and high schools on Monday. While many students returned, some were absent, particularly those whose families were severely impacted by the quake.



The principal of Kashima elementary school in Wajima expressed relief at the students' return, saying, “I’m so glad to see you are back safely.” However, despite the positive step, about 50 schools in the prefecture remain indefinitely closed due to quake damage. In the town of Noto, Ushitsu elementary school conducted a one-hour session on Monday, with full classes set to resume next week.



In another sign of progress, a local train line through the town of Nanao partially resumed operations on Monday. Simultaneously, garbage collectors returned to work in Wajima for the first time since the earthquake, providing much-needed relief to residents concerned about deteriorating sanitation conditions.



Despite these encouraging developments, significant challenges persist. Many residents continue to face hardships without running water or electricity, with over 55,000 homes lacking water access and 9,100 households without electricity. Officials estimate that repairing water pipes could take months, adding to the prolonged recovery process. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government has faced criticism for the perceived slow response in providing relief, while some experts suggest that officials may have initially underestimated the severity of the earthquake's impact in their assessments. The complex dynamics of recovery highlight the arduous journey ahead for the affected communities in Noto.

