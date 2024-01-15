Pakistan And Iran Begin Talks On Afghanistan Situation Today

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) In response to the evolving situation in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran have initiated negotiations aimed at addressing common concerns and ensuring regional stability.

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi's Special Envoy on Afghanistan, Hassan Kazmi Qomi, arrived in Islamabad on Sunday, emphasizing Iran's commitment to dialogue and cooperation with Pakistan on Afghanistan-related issues.

A high-level Iranian delegation, consisting of four influential members responsible for Afghan policy, has also joined Mr. Qomi in Islamabad, reflecting the gravity of the discussions to come, according to diplomatic sources.

Negotiations between Pakistani and Iranian officials concerning Afghanistan's situation are scheduled to commence with an agenda that encompasses various facets of the Afghan crisis and regional security concerns.

During his visit, Mr. Hassan Kazmi Qomi is set to hold discussions with Asif Durrani and Pakistan's caretaker Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani, focusing on critical issues of mutual interest.

While maintaining friendly relations with the Taliban administration of Afghanistan, both Pakistan and Iran expressed shared concerns about the potential misuse of Afghan territory for activities detrimental to their national interests.

Recent incidents, such as the involvement of Tajik attackers in terrorist attacks in Iran carried out by the Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP), underscore the urgency of addressing these concerns.

Furthermore, the presence of banned groups like Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch terrorist organizations exploiting Afghan soil for their activities poses a direct threat to regional peace and stability, as claimed by Pakistani officials.

Pakistani officials have reported an increase in terrorist activities within Pakistan, which they attribute to the resurgence of the Taliban in Afghanistan. However, Taliban officials have denied these allegations, emphasizing their commitment to preventing any individual or group from exploiting Afghan soil against neighbouring countries.

Mr. Hassan Kazmi Qomi's significant meeting with Afghan Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Kabir in Kabul following the Kerman terrorism incident highlighted Iran's proactive approach to addressing common security concerns with Afghan authorities.

The initiation of negotiations between Pakistan and Iran concerning Afghanistan signifies a crucial step towards regional cooperation and stability.

