Three Sixty Solar Signs Mou With Iraqi Firm

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Canada's Three Sixty Solar has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the sourcing, fabrication, implementation, and distribution of vertical solar tower systems within the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey.

The company signed the MOU with a consortium of partners including Infraforward Strategies (US), Tareeq Al-Ahmadi Company (Iraq), Fibercom Company (Turkey), and Zamil Group Trade & Services Company (KSA).

The MOU focuses on collectively rolling out Three Sixty Solar's vertical solar tower technology in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey, with opportunities for future geographic expansion upon success in the defined region.

According to a press release from Three Sixty Solar, the partners have already begun cooperative efforts on material and fabrication sourcing in the region as well as begun exploring commercial opportunities in Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Turkey with further work kicking off the week of January 15 now that the MOU is signed.

It describes the Tareeq Al-Ahmadi Company as, "an experienced engineering, construction and development company providing turnkey systems in Iraq to support next generation technologies."

(Source: Three Sixty Solar)