Restructuring Rafidain Bank: Iraqi PM Meets Ernst & Young

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has presided over a meeting with representatives from Ernst & Young (EY) , specializing in auditing and financial consulting.

The preliminary draft of the company's plan for restructuring the state-owned Rafidain Bank was discussed.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's office, he emphasized the need for the plan to be practical and not a replica of previous experiences.

He also stressed the importance of swift implementation for the success of the required plan and tangible progress within the framework of economic reform.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)