7Th Batch Of Injured Palestinians In The Gaza Strip Arrives In Doha To Receive Treatment

Doha: The State of Qatar received on Sunday, January 14, the seventh batch of injured Palestinians in the Gaza Strip to receive treatment in Doha, as part of the initiative of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to provide treatment for 1,500 Palestinians from the Strip.

This initiative is a continuation of Qatar's steadfast support and its ongoing efforts to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, in cooperation with various regional and international partners in view of the current humanitarian conditions in the Strip.

This batch of injured people was received in cooperation and coordination with the Italian and French sides, and the objective is to alleviate the catastrophic humanitarian situation resulting from the war in Gaza, especially in the health and relief fields, in addition to the ongoing efforts and endeavors for a ceasefire and de-escalation in the Strip.

Last Thursday, the State of Qatar received the sixth batch of wounded Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in preparation for their treatment in Doha.

Director of the Office of the Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hamad Yousef Al Maliki said in continuation of the initiative of HH the Amir to treat 1,500 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, the State of Qatar received the sixth and seventh batches, in cooperation with the French and Italian sides. The injured were transported from the Gaza Strip to the Italian and French hospitals in El Arish and then to Doha.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Al Maliki expressed his thanks and appreciation to the brothers in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt for their efforts in facilitating the transportation of the injured.

The Ambassador of the French Republic to Qatar HE Jean-Baptiste Favre said that the process of transporting the wounded Palestinians, who were receiving treatment on board the French ship "Dixmude" anchored in the Egyptian port of El Arish, to the State of Qatar to complete treatment falls within the framework of cooperation between the State of Qatar and the French Republic.

The Ambassador added, in a statement to QNA, that the State of Qatar and France are working together to help the people of Gaza to intensify and expedite the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip, adding that his country is in contact with the State of Qatar and partners in the region and is working to reach an immediate humanitarian truce and a comprehensive ceasefire.

For his part, First Secretary at the Embassy of the Italian Republic to Qatar Consul HE Enrico Massa said "we received in Doha 13 patients who received treatment on board the ship (Vulcano) of the Italian Navy, which is currently hosting a field hospital run by Italian and Qatari doctors within the framework of cooperation between the two countries."

His Excellency noted the efforts made by the State of Qatar and the Italian Republic to provide humanitarian support to civilians injured as a result of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, noting that the two countries are following other paths to further enhance this cooperation.

This initiative comes within the framework of Qatar's steadfast support for the brotherly Palestinian people, especially during the current difficult humanitarian conditions.

