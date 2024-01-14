Bin Drai Polo Team Triumphs at the Emaar Polo Cup 2024

(MENAFN- Coral Coast PR) Dubai, UAE: The Emaar Polo Cup 2024, held at the prestigious Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, concluded with a thrilling victory for the Bin Drai Polo Team. The much-anticipated event, sponsored by Emaar and renowned for its competitive spirit and high level of play, saw the Bin Drai Team emerge as champions, claiming the impressive AED 80,000.00 winner's prize from the total purse of AED 120,000.00.



The tournament, which began on January 4th, witnessed a congregation of top-tier polo teams, including the UAE Polo Team led by HH Sheikha Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Abu Dhabi Polo Team, Bangash Polo, Lamar and Bin Drai Polo Team. The Final match was held between Bangash Polo and Bin Drai Polo team.



The addition of junior Polo teams competing for the junior title added a fresh dynamic to this year's event. In the subsidiary final round robin, Abu Dhabi Polo took 3rd place, Lamar came in at 4th place while UAE Polo came in at 5th place. Panthers emerged as winners in the Junior match.



Lisa Matthews, General Manager of Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, commended the teams: “The Emaar Polo Cup has once again proven to be a celebration of skill and sportsmanship. We are proud to support this prestigious tournament as it was exhilarating to host such talented teams and witness the exceptional level of polo showcased. Congratulations to the Bin Drai Team for their outstanding performance and victory. We also extend our gratitude to our partners, the polo community, and the spectators.”



Apart from the high-octane polo action, spectators enjoyed a range of dining experiences, from the Brunch at the Terrace to the Picnic Basket in the picnic area, enhancing the overall ambiance of the tournament. The Emaar Polo Cup continues to be a highlight in the region's sporting calendar, promoting the legacy of polo and providing a platform for both established and emerging talents in the sport.





