Ministry Of Justice, UJ Sign Mou To Oversee Implementation Of Non-Custodial Penalties

Amman, Jan. 11 (Petra) -Ministry of Justice and the University of Jordan (UJ) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to oversee implementation of alternative/substitute penalties that deprive of liberty.

The memo was signed by the ministry's Secretary-General for Judicial Affairs, Dr. Saad Lozi and UJ Vice President for Humanitarian Colleges Affairs and International Partnerships, Dr. Nahid Omeish.

During the signing ceremony, Lozi said this memo comes as a continuation of the ministry's efforts to provide rehabilitation programs aimed at rectifying behavior of people sentenced to alternative penalties, which aim to avoid the negative effects of custodial terms on convicts socially.

Lozi also praised the UJ's role and its "distinguished" scientific repuataion at the regional and international levels, which continues to contribute by providing the nation and its institutions with scientific competencies in various fields.

For her part, Omeish said the university supports the ministry's efforts in supervising implementation of alternative sentencing options, based on the UJ's national role.

Additionally, Omeish stressed the university's keenness to make this agreement "a success" that serves the public interest, adding that the UJ will provide places and rehabilitation programs to implement the non-custodial terms.

To date, the ministry signed 19 memos in this framework, in addition to today's MoU and seeks to expand this process by inking more memos for this purpose, according to a UJ statement.