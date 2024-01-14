Professionals Defuse Russian Missile That Landed Unexploded In Poltava Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian missile, which landed unexploded in the yard of a private residence in the Poltava region on January 13, 2024, has been seized by explosives experts.

The relevant statement was made by Poltava Regional Military Administration Head Filip Pronin on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The missile that had landed within a private residence and remained unexploded was seized by professionals,” Pronin wrote.

In his words, the buildings affected by Russian attack were covered with plastic film and tarpaulin. Home owners will receive funds from the local and regional budgets to carry out repair works.

A reminder that, on January 13, 2024, Russia fired 40 missiles and combat drones at Ukraine's territory. Ukrainian forces intercepted seven Kh-101/555/55 cruise missiles and one Kh-59 guided missile.

One of enemy projectiles landed in the yard of a private residence in the Poltava region's Kremenchuk district but, fortunately, failed to explode . A household building was reported damaged.

Photo: Filip Pronin, Telegram