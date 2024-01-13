Sheikh Salman Opens Asian Shotgun Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- President of the Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC) Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah declared open on Saturday the Asian Shotgun Championship with 26 national teams from across the continent participating.

The nine-day event takes place at the Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Olympic Shooting Complex under auspices of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Attending at the opening ceremony were President of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Luciano Rossi who arrived in Kuwait on Thursday, and President of the Kuwaiti and Arab shooting federations Eng. Duaij Al-Otaibi.

In a welcoming speech, Sheikh Salman, also honorary president of Kuwait Shooting Sport Club, wished the shooters success in the Asian qualifiers for the Paris Summer Olympic Games.

Al-Otaibi, also head of the organizing committee, thanked His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for his "fatherly patronage" of the event.

He said in a speech that the championship gathered nearly 500 shooters, coaches and administrative staff from across Asia.

He also thanked the ISSF and the ASC for their cooperation with Kuwait Shooting Federation (KSF) and the organizing committee to set the stage for the championship.

On his part, ISSF President expressed confidence in the ability of KSF to ensure complete success for the championship.

Rossi appreciated the support offered to the organizers by Kuwait Public Authority for Sport, noting that the top eight shooter will qualify for the Paris Summer Olympic Games, due from July 26 to August 26.

Four tickets will be available for men in the trap and skeet competitions, and a similar number for women, he added.

The men and women, and minors trap competitions will be held on Sunday and Monday ahead of the mixed doubles.

The championship brought together shooters from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Iran, Singapore, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, China, Japan, South Korea, Chinese Taipei and the host Kuwait. (end)

tab









MENAFN13012024000071011013ID1107717365