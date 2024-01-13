Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding-Know Date, Time, Venue And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's younger son, Anant Ambani, and Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, are set to tie the knot.

The couple's pre-wedding functions are all set to kick off. The invitation cards have gone viral on the internet already.

The couple got engaged in a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. Gol Dhana literally means coriander seeds and jaggery, which is distributed to guests at the ceremony.

The viral wedding invitation announced that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities would begin on March 1-3, 2024.



Mukesh and Nita said in the card that they are going to Jamnagar, Gujarat, to celebrate Anant's new chapter since it's a special place to them.

Anant completed his studies at Brown University in the USA and has since served at Reliance Industries in various capacities.

Radhika, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant, is a graduate of New York University and serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.