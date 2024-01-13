Medhavi Skills University Partners With Counsel India To Democratize Psychology Guidance And Counselling Education

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, January 12, 2024: Propelling a pivotal moment in advancing psychology education and skill development in the country, Medhavi Skill University (MSU), Indiaâ€TMs first pioneering institution in integrating the skill ecosystem with higher education signed a Memorandum of Understating (MoU) with Counsel India, a leading Practical Psychology Learning & Counselling Platform at PRAGATI 2024, a knowledge-sharing symposium in New Delhi.



Co-hosted by Counsel India and MSU, the event was graced by distinguished thought leaders and eminent personalities like Mr. Robin Hibu, IPS, Special Commissioner of Police, Delhi Armed Police, Mr. Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) & Managing Director, NSDC International, Mr Kuldip Sarma, Co-founder and Pro-Chancellor, Medhavi Skills University (MSU), Mr. Devender K Saini, Chief Strategic Advisor, Counsel India, Mr. Bobby Thakur, Founder and Executive Chairman, Counsel India, Mr. Shivam Dixit, Co-Founder and CEO, Counsel India, Mr. Lalramsanga Sailo, IRS, Secretary, Labour Employment Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of Mizoram, Dr. Pramod Mehra, Professor at IGNOU, Delhi, and Dr. Dipender Singh Chauhan from the Department of Education, Haryana,



At the core of this partnership is a shared commitment to address the global mental health crisis by equipping 21st-century young learners with relevant skill sets to navigate the complexities of mental health challenges on a global scale.



The audience was inspired by the valuable insights of Mr. Robin Hibu, IPS, Special Commissioner of Police, Delhi Armed Police, who shared his journey of unwavering dedication to duty and the service of the nation, resonating a testament to his indomitable resilience and the human spirit. In his keynote speech, Mr. Robin Hibu emphasizes how MSU has been one of the pioneering universities to empower youth from unserved locations of the country through skills, education and employability.



In his virtual keynote address, Mr. Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of the National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) & Managing Director of NSDC International, congratulates MSU and Counsel India on this visionary partnership, underscoring the need of education to align with the dynamic changes of new-age workplaces in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.



Reflecting on this monumental stride, Mr. Kuldip Sarma, Co-Founder and Pro-Chancellor, MSU noted, â€œThrough this innovative partnership we are charting a new course for the nationâ€TMs education to not just robustly equip the younger generation with industry-pertinent skills, but build a society where mental wellness is a fundamental aspect of overall well-being.â€



Commenting on this collaboration, Mr Pravesh Dudani, Founder and Chancellor, MSU, iterates, â€œ This is a trailblazer moment in the history of higher education driving a momentum in blending psychology education and skill development in India. Under this collaboration, MSU is set to introduce high-quality and skill-standardized courses and training initiatives in Applied Psychology and Counseling to complement the New National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.â€



Shivam Dixit, Co-founder & CEO of Counsel India notes, â€œWe are excited to embark on this transformative journey with Medhavi Skills University. This unique partnership aims to bring convergence to Higher Education and Skill Development by creating skill training embedded in Degree, Diploma, Certificate, and Master programs. Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Credit Framework (NCrF), this collaboration emphasizes the importance of skill training as an integral part of mainstream education, playing a pivotal role in shaping the workforce needed for a 5 Trillion Economyâ€.



Mr. Bobby Thakur, Founder and Executive Chairman of Counsel India, closed the event with a Vote of Thanks, â€œCongratulations to all for uniting on this occasion as we commence a transformative journey, reshaping the collaboration between Counsel India and MSU.



As contributors to a 5 Trillion Economy, this ground-breaking partnership is poised to leave an incredible mark, shaping the future of education and mental health on a global scale while promising to generate a pool of skilled and socially responsible workforce, contributing to the growth of the nation.

Company :-The Yellow Coin Communication Pvt. Ltd

User :- Riya Mehta

Email :...

Mobile:- +91-8510814020