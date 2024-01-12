Actress Jaya Prada Gets Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant For 7Th Time, Here's Why

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former Bollywood actress and politician Jaya Prada has courted controversy on multiple occasions. The Rampur court has issued a second non-bailable warrant for the actress. They issued multiple warrants earlier, but she did not appear in court. Jaya Prada has been accused of breaking the code of conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, for which a warrant was issued six times previously. The charge against Jaya Prada was filed at the Swar and Kemari police stations. Jaya Prada has subsequently evaded court appearances and is believed to be on the run.

According to reports, she has been running for several months. The court seized her bail agreements, and the next hearing is slated for January 25, 2024. The hearing will be held at Rampur, Uttar Pradesh's MP-MLA court.

Case filed on Jaya Prada

Jaya is accused of inaugurating a road in Noorpur village after the model code of conduct was implemented. She was also accused of uttering inappropriate remarks during a meeting in Pipliya Mishra village, Kemari. Both cases are currently being heard at the special MP-MLA court. According to reports, seven non-bailable warrants have already been filed against the former actress.

According to reports, the SP (Superintendent of Police) has received orders to arrest her. While the police have already raided her residences, they have gone as far as Mumbai and Delhi in search of her. Jaya Prada ran in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Rampur on a BJP ticket but lost.

About Jaya Prada

Jaya Prada was regarded as one of India's leading actresses throughout the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s. Some of her most prominent Bollywood films include 'Sargam', 'Kaamchor', 'Sharabi', 'Tohfa', and 'Maqsad'. While in the Telugu film industry. Her filmography includes 'Anthuleni Katha', 'Siri Siri Muvva', 'Sita Kalyanam', 'Adavi Ramudu', 'Yamagola', 'Sanaadi Appanna', and 'Huliya Haalina Mevu'.