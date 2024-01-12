Kuwait's Zubaid Wins Silver At Arab Aquatics Championships

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's swimmer Mohammad Al-Zubaid obtained Friday the silver in the 50-m freestyle race in the 15-16 age group on the third day of the Second Arab Aquatics Age Group Championships in Doha, bringing the total tally of medals to eight.

Zubaid snatched Thursday the gold medal in the 50-m backstroke contest in the 15-16 age group, and the silver for 100-m freestyle race in the same group.

On Wednesday, Kuwaiti swimmers snatched four medals; one gold by Hassan Al-Suaileek in the 50-m butterfly race, a silver by Hamad Al-Geith in the 200-m freestyle race and two bronzes by Saud Al-Enzi and Kuwait's team in the 50-m butterfly contest and the 4أ-100m freestyle relay respectively.

The Championships kicked off Wednesday and will run until January 15. (end)

mma







MENAFN12012024000071011013ID1107713985