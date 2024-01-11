Wood Floor Restorer Announces Surge In Demand For Wood Floor Repairs

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Floor Sanding Lancashire are a time-served and specialist wood floor sanding and restoration company. Their reputation of delivering exceptional finishes for domestic and commercial wood floors comes from decades of experience. They have honed their provision and work hard to offer a service that is second-to-none. As demand for their services grows, it was quickly identified that they would still also need to pay attention to any specific trends. This forms part of their philosophy and ethos.



Wooden floors have always been a popular choice. However, they have formed a real trend for modern living. They are now seen to offer more depth, warmth and character than other alternatives. This means that if a home improvement project unveils a wooden floor, that it is likely the owners will look to restore it. Older wooden floors do tend to suffer as they have been covered for a long time. When restoring a wood floor, if there are damaged, broken or missing boards, then wood floor repairs have to be completed.



Floor Sanding Lancashire specialise in sourcing and repairing wooden boards to a finish that surpasses their competition. Much older wooden boards are often no longer manufactured, so this process requires a very individual skillset. Furthermore, it has allowed them to gain a reputation within their field for expert wood floor restoration.



The team have always taken a drive approach to identifying new niche markets and trends. This allows them to adapt their marketing programme to work in line with these. As a family-run business, their hands on approach means that this is entirely possible and works to their advantage.



Ian Johnson, founder of Floor Sanding Lancashire commented:

“Wood floor restoration has always been a passion of ours. Our clients are always ecstatic with the results with achieve and the service we offer. It became evident that wood floor repairs were a real niche and one which we felt confident we could achieve the best possible results for. Our team offer a wood repair service which can range from the smallest of jobs right through to full refit.”



The floor sanding and restoration process can be complex. It is therefore really important to have a flexible approach and experience. Floor Sanding Lancashire draw on their history in domestic and commercial floor sanding. Their clients are at the centre of their decisions, and they work hard to ensure the smooth running of each of their projects. Furthermore, this allows them a large amount of well-earned repeat custom and recommendations.



