US Digestive Health Relocates Gastroenterologist Office To Larger Upgraded Location In The Lansdale-Colmar Area

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EXTON, Pa., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Digestive Health (USDH), one of the largest gastroenterology (GI) practices in the United States, today announced it has opened the doors to its new office location in Colmar, Pennsylvania.



Formerly located within the Lansdale Medical Campus, the new space is located at 2618 N. Broad Street. The affiliated endoscopy center, Springfield Ambulatory Surgical Center, is located in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, at 1528 Bethlehem Pike.

The larger 4,800-square-foot Lansdale-Colmar office includes eight exam rooms and five infusion chairs, offering additional GI access to the area and helping to ensure an enhanced and efficient patient experience. The Lansdale-Colmar office relocation is part of USDH's ongoing expansion throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware. The upgraded space reinforces the practice's position as one of the nation's leading and most trusted providers of digestive health care.

"We are glad to be able to provide patients in Lansdale and Colmar with access to high-quality GI care," said Jerry Tillinger, CEO of USDH. "Patients in these areas can now access our high standard of gastroenterology care along with advanced facilities and cutting-edge medical technology."

The US Digestive Health at Lansdale-Colmar location is led by Dr. Robert Boynton, and its leading team of physicians include Victor Araya, MD; Marie Bailey, MD; Marc Hopkins, MD; Steven L. Nack, MD; Besma Samdani, MD; James Taterka, MD; and Victoria Scheibel, PA-C.

"The opening of this state-of-the-art facility marks a substantial enhancement in both capacity and services offered, further solidifying USDH's commitment to delivering and expanding access to high-quality digestive health care," said Dr. Boynton.

Address of Office:

2618 N. Broad St.

Colmar, PA 18915

About US Digestive Health

US Digestive Health (USDH) is the leading gastroenterology practice in the Northeast and one of the largest in the United States, managed by US Digestive Health Management (USDHM).

USDH and USDHM were formed in 2019 by Amulet Capital Partners, LP ("Amulet"), a healthcare private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut, in partnership with member practice partner physicians.

USDH aims to deliver high-value, patient-centric digestive healthcare by bringing new insight into the care, treatment, and prevention of digestive health disorders. USDH consists of more than 40 locations, 24 ambulatory surgery centers, over 250 GI providers, and more than 1,100 employees throughout Southeastern, Central, and Southwestern Pennsylvania and Delaware.

