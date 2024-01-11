Saudi Arabia Issues $12 Billion In Dollar Bonds

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Saudi Arabia has completed the first issue of international
dollar bonds in 2024 totaling $12 bn, Azernews reports.
This is stated in a statement by the National Debt Management
Center, which is responsible for regulatory regulation in the field
of government borrowing and public domestic and foreign debt of
Saudi Arabia.
The bonds were placed in three tranches with different
maturities: 6, 10 and 30 years. The cost of the first tranche was
$3.25 billion for six-year bonds maturing in 2030, the cost of the
second tranche for ten-year bonds maturing in 2034 was $4 billion,
the cost of the third tranche for thirty-year bonds maturing in
2054 was $4.75 billion.
According to the document, the book of applications for dollar
bonds of Saudi Arabia was oversubscribed 2.5 times and reached
almost $30 billion.
MENAFN11012024000195011045ID1107709949
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.