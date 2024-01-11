Saudi Arabia Issues $12 Billion In Dollar Bonds

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Saudi Arabia has completed the first issue of international dollar bonds in 2024 totaling $12 bn, Azernews reports.

This is stated in a statement by the National Debt Management Center, which is responsible for regulatory regulation in the field of government borrowing and public domestic and foreign debt of Saudi Arabia.

The bonds were placed in three tranches with different maturities: 6, 10 and 30 years. The cost of the first tranche was $3.25 billion for six-year bonds maturing in 2030, the cost of the second tranche for ten-year bonds maturing in 2034 was $4 billion, the cost of the third tranche for thirty-year bonds maturing in 2054 was $4.75 billion.

According to the document, the book of applications for dollar bonds of Saudi Arabia was oversubscribed 2.5 times and reached almost $30 billion.