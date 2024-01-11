Azerbaijan Not To Accept Armenia's Options On Routes Other Than Zangezur Corridor - MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Azerbaijan
insists on restoring the Zangezur Corridor route, despite Armenia's
willingness to open highways on alternative routes, Milli Majlis
(Parliament) MP Azer Badamov told Trend .
"During an interview with local TV channels, President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev reiterated the country's position on the
Zangezur Corridor, stating that if this route is not opened,
Azerbaijan does not intend to open the border with Armenia and that
the Armenian side will suffer more harm than good as a result of
this situation. Unfortunately, Armenia speaks out about opening
highways on other routes, which is not hopeful. Naturally, this is
unacceptable in Azerbaijan. For many years, the Zangezur Corridor
united Azerbaijan and its vital part, Nakhchivan. This route served
for the movement of goods and passengers via rail via Armenian
Meghri town," said Badamov.
"Armenia can restore its old railroad infrastructure in this
direction with minor expenses. Many construction projects were
carried out in this area during Soviet times, including in
connection with the highway. Therefore, Azerbaijan insists on the
restoration of the Zangezur corridor route. Also, the safety of
traffic along this route should be controlled by the Russian border
service. This is reflected in the trilateral statement signed on
November 10," the MP added.
"Azerbaijan is not inventing anything new but only demands the
fulfillment of the document signed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol
Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Azerbaijan is not
interested in the other routes proposed by Armenia. Azerbaijan has
already started laying a new road through the territory of Iran.
Thus, the foundation for the construction of a bridge across the
Araz River has been laid in the Zangilan district, along with
initial funding. A bridge is also planned to be built in the
direction of Ordubad. Therefore, if the Zangezur corridor does not
function, Armenia will remain at a dead end forever. Azerbaijan
does not have any extraordinary requests in this respect. Our
country recognizes Armenia's sovereign rights. We support the
implementation of international transportation through the Zangezur
corridor by Armenia's customs and border regime. But we consider it
inadmissible for Armenia's control over cargo and passengers to be
in transit from the main part of Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic," Badamov stressed.
"There is a similar example in international practice. For
instance, transportation from Russia to Kaliningrad (a semi-exclave
situated on the Baltic Sea) is carried out without any control
procedures. Our cargo and passenger transportation to Nakhchivan
should also be carried out under the status of intra-state
transportation. If not, this project will cease to be of interest
to Azerbaijan, and we will provide these transportation services
from the territory of Iran. For 30 years, while our lands were
under Armenian occupation, we provided communication with
Nakhchivan through Iran. Now, with the construction of a new road,
it will be faster and more efficient. The groups that are trying to
make themselves look more Armenian than Armenians themselves have
stated that they will not allow the new road to function through
Iran. The president of Azerbaijan once again gave them a decisive
answer. That is, it is an internal affair of Azerbaijan and Iran,
and no one can interfere in our internal affairs. Armenia should
think about and accept the option proposed by Azerbaijan before it
is too late." Badamov added.
