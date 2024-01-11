SCCI, Sfax Chamber discuss advancing ties between UAE, Tunisia business communities

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, January 11, 2024

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Sfax, Tunisia, held a meeting to discuss advancing mutual cooperation and joint efforts in order to further develop the relations between the two countries' business communities. The meeting touched on exchanging commercial delegations, holding joint events and forums, and improving coordination to encourage businessmen and companies across all sectors to participate in exhibitions in both Sharjah and Tunisia.

Held at the SCCI headquarters, the meeting brought together HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, and Taoufik Hachicha, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Sfax Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Member of the Board of Directors of the Arab Union for International Exhibitions & Conferences, which operates under the banner of the League of Arab States’ Council of Arab Economic Unity. HE Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the SCCI, attended the meeting.

During the discussions, the two sides explored opportunities for cooperation between the Sharjah and Tunisia business communities and means of leveraging the strong UAE-Tunisia ties to uncover lucrative prospects across the two nations’ prominent economic sectors. They also touched on boosting the two friendly countries’ trade exchange and exports.

The Sharjah Chamber received an invitation from the Tunisian side to participate in the 14th Mediterranean Agriculture and Agribusiness Exhibition at the Sfax International Fair. The event, which is slated to take place in mid-May in Sfax, is a leading exhibition in the agricultural and food industries.

The Tunisian side commended the SCCI for its unwavering efforts to consolidate Sharjah-Tunisia business relations, lauding the role it plays in enhancing coordination to increase the exchange of expertise and mutual visits, developing trade relations. The Sharjah Chamber was also recognised for its work facilitating business operations between the two sides and encouraging them to share promising investment opportunities in the fields of industry, food, building, construction, and agriculture.





