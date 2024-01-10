New Book 'What Are You Going To Do?' Shares Inspiring Story Of Everett Swanson And The Founding Of Compassion International

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Matt Bronleewe and Eric Wilson describe how one man's answer to a simple question transformed the lives of millions of children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This January, a new book entitled "What Are You Going to Do? " shares the inspiring true story of Everett Swanson and the humble beginnings of the global Christian ministry Compassion International.

In the fall of 1952, Rev. Everett Swanson flew from Chicago to South Korea to minister to American troops fighting in the Korean War. During his time there, he grew increasingly troubled by the sight of hundreds of war orphans living on the streets, where many died of starvation, exposure, and disease.

"What Are You Going to Do?" tells the inspiring story of Everett Swanson and the founding of Compassion International.

Broken by the plight of these children, Swanson was faced with a question: "What are you going to do?" Authors Matt Bronleewe and Eric Wilson explain how his answer to these six little words led to the organization now known as Compassion International .

More than 70 years later, Compassion reaches over two million children around the world through its child development program – providing education, health care, nutrition, clean water, vocational training, Christian instruction, mentorship, recreational activities, and more. The organization partners with more than 8,500 local churches in 29 countries to help children thrive, reach their God-given potential, and transcend what is often a generational legacy of poverty.

Santiago 'Jimmy' Mellado, president and CEO of Compassion, shares, "Reverend Everett Swanson unexpectedly became a world-changer. And I'm so glad his story is finally being told. His life serves as a testimony of what can happen when God calls and an obedient heart answers. You will be challenged as you read. You will be inspired. But most of all, I pray you will be moved – moved with compassion to make a difference in the lives of others."

As Mellado highlights, people are often faced with the same question, "What am I going to do?" Like Swanson, they feel inadequate, afraid, or ill-equipped to respond to the world's overwhelming challenges. However, readers will see how small, faithful choices can lead to larger ones and change the world for generations to come.

"I've had the privilege of traveling with Compassion and know firsthand the tremendous work they do, but I didn't know the amazing story of their founder, Everett Swanson," explains Michael W. Smith, Grammy Award-winning Christian artist and Compassion advocate. "How incredible to read about one man taking a bold step, his vision for children in need, and the result that is this marvelous organization. This is a must-read for anyone looking for an inspiring story of faith and encouragement."

"What Are You Going to Do?" is available at moodypublishers/what-are-you-going-to-do and wherever books are sold. To learn more about Everett Swanson and Compassion's history, visit compassion/history .

