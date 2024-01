(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global CPLD market sees robust growth, driven by tech advancements & industry demand. Regional competition shapes landscape. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for Complex Programmable Logic Devices owning to the Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Data Computing, Industrial, Telecom, Other Applications across the global level.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023 , the complex programmable logic device (CPLD) market is expected to be worth US$ 634 million . The market is expected to reach US$ 1,335 million in 2033, expanding at a 7.8% CAGR throughout the forecast period.



Complex programmable logic devices are designed to implement custom digital logic functions and are reprogrammable, allowing users to modify and adapt their functionality to specific application requirements. They find extensive use in several electronic applications, offering flexibility and configurability in designing digital circuits.

The demand for energy-efficient solutions is a compelling factor driving the increased adoption of complex programmable logic devices (CPLDs) in several electronic applications. As industries and consumers prioritize sustainability and reduced power consumption, electronic systems must efficiently utilize energy resources.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at:

In applications such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, wearables, and battery-operated systems, where power efficiency is critical, CPLDs provide a valuable solution. By allowing designers to implement power-efficient logic functions and reconfigure them as needed, CPLDs extend battery life and minimize the environmental impact of electronic devices.

As vehicles become more technologically advanced, incorporating features such as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), in-vehicle infotainment, and connectivity solutions, the complexity of automotive electronics is on the rise. CPLDs enable automotive engineers to implement custom logic functions tailored to specific vehicle functionalities, providing adaptability and configurability.

The trend toward electric and hybrid vehicles further underscores the importance of CPLDs. As these vehicles incorporate advanced power management, energy efficiency, and control systems, CPLDs provide a platform for implementing programmable logic to optimize these functions. The programmable Logic Device Market is to reach US$ 10.3 Billion in 2032 and is likely to surge at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period

Key Takeaways from the Complex Programmable Logic Device (CPLD) Market:



The complex programmable logic device (CPLD) market in the United States is predicted to reach US$ 214 million in 2033 , increasing at a 5.6% CAGR.

China market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 10.2% by 2033 .

Sales in Germany are expected to total US$ 42.0 million .

Brazil's complex programmable logic device (CPLD) market is predicted to reach US$ 61 million in 2033 . The TQFP IC packaging segment is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period.



Identify Drivers and Challenges - Buy Now!

Competitive Landscape

The complex programmable logic device (CPLD) industry is highly competitive, with several players competing for market share. Key players in this market include Microchip Technology, Inc., Lattice Semiconductor, AMD Xilinx, Infineon Technologies, Intel Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Teledyne e2v, Renesas Electronics, and many others. These companies offer a range of programmable logic devices, including CPLDs and FPGAs, catering to diverse application needs.

Continuous innovation in CPLD technology is a key competitive factor. Companies invest in research and development to introduce new features, improve performance, and enhance energy efficiency in their CPLD offerings.

Leading players are focusing on providing CPLDs tailored for automotive applications, while others emphasize industrial automation or telecommunications solutions. Companies with a widespread presence effectively address regional market demands and respond to the evolving needs of different industries and applications.

Key Companies Profiled:



Microchip Technology, Inc.

Lattice Semiconductor

AMD Xilinx

Infineon Technologies

Intel Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Teledyne e2v Renesas Electronics

Request for A Methodology:

For instance,



In July 2023, Microchip Technology invested around US$ 300 million in expanding its operations in India. This investment aims to enhance facilities in Bangalore and Chennai.

In June 2023 , Renesas acquired Panthronics, a premium supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions. This acquisition will allow Renesas to use the technological synergy. In June 2022, Lattice Semiconductor expanded its partnership with AMI to secure next-generation server and data center platforms.



Get More Valuable Insights into Complex Programmable Logic Device (CPLD) Market Report:

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the complex programmable logic device (CPLD) market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the type (EEPROM CPLDs, FLASH CPLDs ) IC packaging (PLCC, TQFP, PDIP, LFQP, CDIP, SOIC, Others) no. of Macrocells (32 Macrocells, 64 Macrocells, 128 Macrocells, 192 Macrocells, 256 Macrocells, 440 Macrocells, others) industry (consumer electronics, medical devices, automotive, industrial automation, telecommunication, aerospace and defense, others [energy and utilities, transportation and traffic management]) region (North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa)

Complex Programmable Logic Device (CPLD) Market Segmentation

By Type:



EEPROM CPLDs FLASH CPLDs

By IC Packaging:



PLCC

TQFP

PDIP

LFQP

CDIP

SOIC Others



By No. of Macrocells:



32 Macrocells

64 Macrocells

128 Macrocells

192 Macrocells

256 Macrocells

440 Macrocells Others



By Application:



Consumer Electronics



Smart TVs



Smartphones and Tablets



Home Audio Devices

Other Smart Home Devices

Medical Devices



Patient Monitoring Devices



Medical Imaging Equipment



Surgical Equipment

Other Medical Devices

Automotive



Transmission Control



Engine Control and Management



Airbag Deployment Systems



Keyless Entry Systems

Other Automotive application

Industrial Automation



Motion Control Systems



Human-Machine Interface



Distributed Control Systems (DCS)



Industrial Robotics

Other Industrial application

Telecommunication



Switching and Routing Equipment



Telecom Infrastructure



Optical Networking



Data Center Interconnects

Other Telecom application

Aerospace and Defense



Guidance and Navigation Systems



Avionics Systems



Electronic Warfare Systems



Military Vehicles

Other A&D applications Others (Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Traffic Management)



By Region:



North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa



Authored by:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management a consumer electronics will likely remain the leading end-use sector cross verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the 'Global Icon in Business Consulting' at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

Have a Look at the Related Reports of the Technology Domain:

The global wearable computing devices market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 44.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 258.87 billion by 2033. The demand for wearable computing devices is likely to rise at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2022 to 2032.

The complexion analysis system market size is anticipated to flourish at a strong CAGR of 15.7% between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to hold a market share of US$ 1,692.6 million by 2033, while the market is likely to reach a value of US$ 392.6 million in 2023.

The programmable logic device market share is likely to rise to a value of US$ 5.5 Billion in 2022. The programmable logic device market is estimated to reach US$ 10.3 Billion with a CAGR of 6.3% by 2032.

The Asia Pacific solid state transformers trends revenue by the end of 2021 was US$ 31.3 Million. The market is expected to reach US$ 110.9 Million by 2032, as it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Newly released Telecom Order Management Market demand analysis report by Future Market Insights shows that global sales of Telecom Order Management Market in 2016 was held at US$ 1.9 Billion. With 7.9% projected growth during 2022 to 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 6.6 Billion by 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube