7 steps to start intermittent fasting to lose weight

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Intermittent fasting (IF) is an eating pattern that alternates between periods of fasting and eating. Here are seven steps to get started with intermittent fasting:



Intermittent fasting (IF) is an eating pattern that alternates between periods of fasting and eating. Here are seven steps to get started with intermittent fasting:



If you're new to fasting, consider easing into it by gradually increasing the duration of your fasting periods.

Image Courtesy: Bio-Bean

During fasting periods, it's important to stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water, herbal tea, or other non-caloric beverages to help curb hunger and maintain your fluid balance.

Monitor your body's response to intermittent fasting. If you feel acute hunger, exhaustion, or other symptoms, alter your fasting schedule or consult a doctor.

Decide on the time frame during which you'll be fasting. For example, if you're following the 16/8 method, you might fast from 8:00 PM to 12:00 PM the next day.

When eating, focus on foods that provide essential vitamins, minerals, and macronutrients. Add whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats, fruits, and veg to your meals.

Determine your reasons for trying intermittent fasting. Are you seeking weight loss, improved metabolic health, better energy levels, or other health benefits?



Several IF strategies are common. Methods include the 16/8 (fast for 16 hours and eat in 8 hours), 5:2 (eat 5 days and restrict calories on 2 days), and the eat-stop-eat method.