Inventionhome® Announces New Invention: The Cone Coat-Prevent Pets From Licking And Scratching Wounds

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dana P. of Brownfield, TX is the creator of the Cone Coat, a cone collar featuring an attached harness. The harness and collar device is worn by a cat to prevent them from licking or scratching at a wound site post-surgery or injury. The harness maintains comfort for the cat while the cone remains secure by using a zipper. The harness helps prevent the cat from wiggling out of the cone and accessing their wound site. Each harness is constructed with flexible, padded, and water-repellant materials, secured via hook and loop fasteners for an adjustable fit. Once secured, the harness can be used to attach a leash to further its multifunctionality.Pet cones are frequently used in veterinary clinics and hospitals, applied to the animal post-surgery (e.g., after neutering) to prevent access to the incision and/or wound site. Veterinarians may recommend specific types or sizes of cones based on the pet's size, breed, and medical conditions. Some cones are inflatable, while others are made of rigid plastic or fabric. Innovations in design, such as more comfortable materials and adjustable features, like the Cone Coat's adjustable harness, may attract consumers. Pet owners will appreciate the convenience of having both a protective cone and a harness in one product.Dana filed her Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Cone Coat product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Cone Coat can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit

