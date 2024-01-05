MELTRIC® Announces The DSP400, A High-Amperage, Single Pole Device With Provisions For Safety Circuit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MELTRIC® announces the launch of the DSP400, a high-amp, single-pole device designed with new safety standards.

- Mark Broman, Vice President and Managing Director at MELTRICFRANKLIN, WI, USA, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MELTRIC® Corporation, a leader in electrical connectors and solutions, proudly announces the launch of the DSP400 , an innovative 400 A, 480 VAC, 750 VDC, single-pole device designed to set a new safety standard in power distribution and electrification technology ( ).The MELTRIC DSP400 is not solely a high-amperage plug and receptacle. The unique design of the DSP400 features two pre-wired pilot contacts that ensure safety, at high ampacity, by integrating a safety circuit in the single-pole device. With a specialized shorting plate, the DSP400 ties all phases together to convert this multi-contact device into a single pole. With solid Silver-Nickel, Butt-Style contacts, a protective lid for extreme conditions, and durable but lightweight thermoplastic polyamide casing material, the DSP400 delivers superior conductivity, durability, and flexibility in a compact and rugged package.With careful attention to design, the DSP400 redefines safety to ensure error-free connections. MELTRIC engineered the DSP400 with advanced safety features, incorporating mechanical and visual differentiation of phases to prevent intermating and risks during connection. The DPS400 's additional, pre-wired, 10 A pass-through pilot contacts offer versatility, making it an ideal solution for a wide range of electrical applications, including power distribution, electrification, transportation, heavy equipment, shore power, and more.Further, the DSP400 is built with common MELTRIC Advantage full-line features that improve usability and safety. Users are protected from live parts thanks to a dead-front safety shutter, while the device is protected thanks to robust ratings that include IP69/IP69K, chemical resistance, and CE certification.“Launching the DSP400 brings to market another MELTRIC solution that reimagines what's possible in the world of electrical safety and connectivity. The DSP400's robust design and advanced safety features make it the go-to solution for applications demanding reliability in tough conditions,” said Mark Broman, Vice President and Managing Director at MELTRIC.The DSP400 is available – please contact a MELTRIC representative to customize your order now. For more information and product inquiries, please use the“find a rep” feature on the MELTRIC website at find-a-rep .####About MELTRIC®: MELTRIC® manufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles – including a signature brand of UL listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTORTM technology and push-button circuit disconnection – along with multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website, .Media Contact: Grant Zwicke, MELTRIC, 414-433-2766, ...

