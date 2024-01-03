Happy New Year From All At Iraq Business News!

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) As we kick off the new year with our first newsletter, we extend a heartfelt appreciation to all our contributors, with a special acknowledgment to our Expert Bloggers, Ahmed Mousa Jiyad and Ahmed Tabaqchali (AFC Iraq Fund) , who have generously shared their wisdom and observations with us over the past twelve months. We eagerly anticipate more insightful contributions from them in the coming year.



Reflecting on 2023, it was a pivotal year for Iraq, marked by the country's membership in the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) , the government's initiation of an expansionary budget , and the remarkable near-doubling of the stock market value .

Looking forward to the coming year, anticipate announcements from the Ministry of Oil regarding the winners of the fifth-plus and sixth energy licensing rounds. Additionally, a new Arbitration Law is expected to be introduced to secure the implementation of the New York Convention , providing international investors with added security.

As we navigate another potentially challenging yet rewarding year, Iraq Business News commits to accompanying you every step of the way. We extend warm wishes for a happy, peaceful, and prosperous 2024 to all our readers and contributors.