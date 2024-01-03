Quby Ai's Game-Changer: Web 3.0 Gaming And Qubychain Blockchain Set To Redefine Online Gaming And Revenue Sharing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move that could revolutionize the gaming industry as we know it, QuBy Ai has announced the launch of its groundbreaking Web 3.0 online game. This Ethereum blockchain-based project is set to redefine the landscape of online gaming, introducing a host of innovative features that promise to create a unique gaming experience for players worldwide.



The heart of this innovative project is the integration of Memecoin, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). This combination promises to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience and represents a significant leap forward for the industry.

One of the most exciting aspects of QuBy Ai's Web 3.0 game is the introduction of a new economic model within the gaming sphere. Players can now earn $QUBYAI tokens through gameplay, forging a new level of interaction between gamers and the blockchain ecosystem. This innovative approach places players at the center of value creation, breaking away from traditional gaming models where they are mere consumers.

The introduction of $QUBYAI tokens also opens up a gateway to a decentralized financial ecosystem, giving users access to a world of financial opportunities beyond the gaming realm.

But that's not all; QuBy Ai is taking innovation a step further with the launch of its very own blockchain, aptly named QubyChain. This powerful blockchain is designed specifically for gaming and social media, offering a level of transparency, security, and decentralization that has been unseen in the gaming industry until now.

One of the standout features of QubyChain is its ability to directly distribute revenue to players from sponsors, views, and rewards. This move places control firmly in the hands of the gaming community, offering a level of financial empowerment that is truly game-changing.

The Web 3.0 game's engaging gameplay, combined with the integration of blockchain technology, sets new standards for immersive gaming experiences. This ambitious project has the potential to redefine not just the gaming industry but also how we perceive online entertainment.

What's more, QuBy Ai plans to release 1000 exclusive NFTs for the gaming community, adding a unique layer to the gaming experience and providing players with collectibles and assets that are bound to be highly sought after.

With the presale of $QUBYAI tokens set to kick off in January 2024, early investors are positioning themselves to potentially ride the wave of success in the anticipated bull run of 2024. QuBy Ai's Memecoin Token, Qubyaigame, QubyChain Blockchain, and exclusive NFTs collectively offer a compelling proposition in the ever-evolving crypto landscape.

As the gaming industry continues to evolve, QuBy Ai is undoubtedly at the forefront, shaping the future of interactive entertainment. This convergence of Memecoin, AI, NFTs, and blockchain technology is setting the stage for a new era of gaming and community engagement. The journey has begun, and QuBy Ai is poised to lead the way.

