Truck Drivers' Strike Ends After Talks With Home Minister, E-Commerce Logistics To Stabilise

E-commerce companies can now heave a sigh of relief as the truck drivers' association called off its two-day strike following a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on January 2.

This decision came late in the evening, avoiding further disruptions in the supply chain.

Industry executives revealed that e-commerce companies had already faced delays in order deliveries, and the potential for inventory mismanagement loomed large if the strike, sparked by the new hit-and-run rule, persisted, reported Moneycontrol.

The strike's resolution is seen as a crucial development to avert potential challenges in the e-commerce sector.

As a consequence of the strikes, fuel shortages were reported across the country on January 2, leading to long queues at various fuel stations, particularly in the northern and western regions.

The new rule on negligent driving, which triggered the strike, has not been implemented yet.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla emphasised that the next steps will be taken after discussions with All India Motor Transport Congress representatives.

The decision to engage in dialogue was taken, following an escalation of the strike, with an increasing number of truck drivers participating and protests spreading to multiple cities.

Chairman of the All-India Motor Transport Congress, Bal Malkit Singh, announced the withdrawal of the strike following a meeting with senior officials from the Union Ministry on Tuesday night.

Singh emphasised that the Union government assured transporters that the 10-year jail term for hit-and-run cases would not be implemented without prior consultation with them.

The decision to end the strike around 10 pm on January 2 marked the resumption of truck movements to normal levels, with reassurances from the Union government about the implementation of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 106(2) only after discussions with the concerned parties.

