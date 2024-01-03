Tata Power Celebrates The Power Of Courage Onboards Ace Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 3rd January, 2024: Tata Power, one of India's largest integrated power companies, onboards acclaimed mountaineer, Baljeet Kaur, as a sustainability champion, in the company's renewables business. This is in line with the company's commitment to support the country's young talent in unconventional fields.



In the challenging world of mountaineering, 27-year-old Baljeet Kaur stands out with her exceptional accomplishments. In 2023, she earned the prestigious Gold Medal for Excellent Performance in Mountaineering from the Indian Mountaineering Foundation. Baljeet holds several notable firsts, such as being the first Indian to climb seven peaks surpassing 8000 meters. She stands as the first Indian woman to ascend Mount Everest, Mount Lhotse and Mount Manaslu, which she climbed without oxygen, showcasing courage, unwavering determination, and resilience. These are attributes that Tata Power not only applauds but also instills in its workforce and community.



Baljeet, who hails from the hills of Himachal Pradesh, has a close association with nature and refers to the mountains as her "first love". She truly understands the value of sustainable living and will play an important role in advocating the 'Sustainable is Attainable' movement of Tata Power that promotes a sustainable lifestyle among citizens through the adoption of clean energy solutions.



Baljeet will inspire the thousands of Tata Power employees across the country to foster a connection with nature and further amplify the environmental care and community development initiatives of the company.



Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, "I am delighted to welcome Baljeet to the Tata Power family. With her spirit of resilience, agility, care for the environment, and focus on safety, she truly symbolizes the ethos of Tata Power. Her onboarding is a testament to Tata Power's dedication to championing women in sports and nurturing emerging talent in the country. With her #Powerofcourage, I'm sure she will be a role model for the youth of the nation."



"I am excited to be a part of the Tata Power team and promote the cause of sustainable living. I am thrilled to have a platform like this, which is championing sustainability and supporting young talent in diverse fields across the country. With this support, I look forward to making meaningful contributions to both sustainability and the empowerment of women in mountaineering." said Baljeet Kaur.



Baljeet Kaur's association with Tata Power emphasizes the shared commitment to environmental responsibility and the pursuit of excellence in every endeavour. Tata Power looks forward to Baljeet's unique perspective and real-life experiences to drive meaningful initiatives.





About Tata Power:



Tata Power is a leading integrated power company and a part of Tata Group, India's largest multi-national business conglomerate. The company has a diversified portfolio of 14407 MW, spanning across the entire power value chain - from renewable and conventional energy generation to transmission & distribution, trading, storage solutions and solar cells and module manufacturing. As a pioneer of clean energy transition in India, Tata Power has 5547 MW of clean energy generation, which constitutes 39% of its total capacity. The company has also committed to achieve carbon neutrality before 2045 Power has established India's most comprehensive clean energy platform, with offerings such as rooftop solar, microgrids, storage solutions, EV charging infrastructure, home automation et al. The company has also attracted global investors to support its growth and vision. Tata Power has successfully partnered with public and private entities in generation, transmission & distribution sectors in India, serving approx.13 million customers across the country.

