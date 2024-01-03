NATO country refuses to allow UK send minesweepers to Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a significant geopolitical development, the Turkish government has declared that it will prevent the entry of minesweeping vessels, pledged by the United Kingdom to Ukraine, into the Black Sea. This decision, announced on Tuesday, underscores Turkey's control over the straits connecting the Black Sea with the Mediterranean and its use of wartime restrictions imposed since the onset of the conflict in Ukraine in 2022.



Last month, British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps revealed plans to donate two Royal Navy mine-hunting ships to Ukraine. Shapps asserted that these vessels, by clearing Russian mines, would enhance Ukraine's ability to conduct naval operations against Russia's Black Sea Fleet and facilitate the reopening of crucial export routes to support the country's struggling economy.



However, the Turkish presidency's communications directorate released a statement on Tuesday, stating that the mine-hunting ships would be denied passage through the Turkish Straits to the Black Sea for the duration of the ongoing conflict. According to the 1936 Montreux Convention, Turkey is obligated to grant free passage to civilian ships and limited passage to military vessels during peacetime. Still, in times of war, the country reserves the right to deny access to the military ships of belligerent parties.



The Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits, controlled by Turkey, serve as crucial waterways connecting the Black Sea with the Mediterranean and the broader international community.



The communications directorate highlighted that, in accordance with Article 19 of the Montreux Straits Convention, Turkey swiftly categorized Russia's military operation in Ukraine as a "war." Consequently, access to the straits was closed to warships from both Russia and Ukraine.



This development adds a layer of complexity to international efforts to support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. As Turkey exercises its authority over key maritime routes, the incident raises questions about the impact of geopolitical dynamics on humanitarian and military aid efforts, emphasizing the intricate balance between national interests and global alliances in the face of escalating conflicts.





