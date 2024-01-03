Well known reporter, John Pilger, passes away at age 84

(MENAFN) In a somber announcement on X (formerly Twitter), the family of iconic investigative journalist and documentary filmmaker John Pilger revealed that he peacefully passed away at the age of 84 at his residence in London. Throughout his illustrious career, Pilger gained international acclaim for his hard-hitting exposés that delved into the human cost of empire, spanning conflicts from Vietnam and Cambodia to Iraq. His profound documentaries, including 'Year Zero: The Silent Death of Cambodia,' 'Breaking the Silence: Truth and Lies in the War on Terror,' 'The War on Democracy,' 'Palestine is Still the Issue,' and 'The Coming War with China,' became powerful tools for shedding light on the often-overlooked aspects of global events.



Pilger's impact on journalism transcended accolades and awards, with Going Underground host Afshin Rattansi emphasizing his influence on the profession. Rattansi, speaking to RT on Sunday, described Pilger as "one of the greatest journalists in all of history," underscoring the debt that every journalist owes to the late filmmaker. According to Rattansi, Pilger recognized that journalism should serve to illuminate truths for the ordinary person rather than catering to elites or pursuing awards. He lauded Pilger's unwavering moral compass, which guided his perspective from the bottom up, championing the viewpoint of the average person.



A vocal critic of what he deemed "fake journalism," particularly evident in the coverage of regions like Gaza and Ukraine, Pilger sought alternative platforms for his insights. Rattansi noted that Pilger found a voice with RT, as he had been effectively banned by all mainstream British media outlets. Pilger's commitment to unveiling the realities obscured by conventional narratives earned him a place in the annals of journalism, leaving an indelible mark on the industry he dedicated his life to serving. As the world mourns the loss of this influential figure, his legacy as a fearless truth-seeker and advocate for the voiceless stands as a testament to the power of journalism in its purest form.





