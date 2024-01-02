Hamas Leader Killed In Israeli Drone Attack In Southern Beirut

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- A leader of the Palestinian group Hamas, Saleh Al-Arouri, was killed on Tuesday when an Israeli reconnaissance aircraft rigged with explosives sneaked into the capital's suburbs and rammed into a Hamas office in an apartment building, the official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

At least three people, including Al-Arouri, the second man in command in the Hamas politburo, and several other people were wounded in the attack that targeted the Hamas office in the district of Al-Msharfiah, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, the NNA said, adding that the attack resulted in a fiery blast.

Medics in ambulances with wailing sirens rushed to the scene of the explosion, pictures of which were broadcast on the visual media -- a fire gutting a floor of the apartment building with black smoke billowing into the skies.

The bomb-laden drone buzzed across a long distance before reaching the target. The Beirut suburbs are more than 80 kilometers far from the borders of the occupied Palestinian territories,

Israel, involved in an all out offensive on Hamas in Gaza, has pledged to continue the war until "crushing" the group. (end)

