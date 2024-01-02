Poland stops hunt for ‘Russian missiles’

(MENAFN) The Polish military has officially terminated its search for traces of a missile that purportedly entered the country's airspace on Friday, declaring that "nothing was found." Despite initial claims by Warsaw that the projectile was fired by Russian forces, the search yielded no evidence to support this assertion, leading to increased skepticism surrounding the incident.



The missile in question reportedly entered Polish airspace from the direction of Ukraine in the early hours of Friday morning, as outlined by General Wieslaw Kukula, the chief of staff of the Polish armed forces. Despite the admission that the projectile swiftly turned back towards Ukrainian skies within three minutes, hundreds of police and soldiers were mobilized to search the countryside for any potential remnants.



On Saturday afternoon, the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command issued a statement confirming the negative search result. It emphasized that nothing threatening the safety of the inhabitants in the Lublin region was found, and military activities related to the incident had concluded. No further field verification activities were planned, marking the end of the search operation.



The alleged airspace violation occurred amidst a significant wave of Russian missile and drone strikes targeting various locations throughout Ukraine. Described by Russia's defense ministry as a "massive" barrage, the attacks focused on airfields, ammunition dumps, barracks, and other military infrastructure sites. Despite the intense military activities, the search for the purported missile in Poland failed to provide any conclusive evidence.



General Kukula had stated on Friday that "everything indicates that a Russian missile entered Polish airspace," prompting the Polish Foreign Ministry to summon Russia's charge d'affaires, Andrey Ordash, to explain the incident. However, Ordash maintained Moscow's denial of any involvement in the alleged missile encounter, further deepening the diplomatic and military tensions between the two nations.



As the international community closely monitors developments in the region, the inconclusive search for the missile adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing narrative. The incident underscores the challenges of verifying and substantiating claims in the midst of heightened geopolitical tensions, raising questions about the reliability of information and the potential implications for diplomatic relations in Eastern Europe.



