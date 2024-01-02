Tax Department Urges Accurate 2023 Tax Return Filings Via Online System

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 2 (Petra) -- The Income and Sales Tax Department has issued an advisory for all taxpayers to file their 2023 income tax returns through the department's official website and emphasized the importance of providing accurate income data, reflecting the true earnings from business activities during the year 2023.Hossam Abu Ali, the Director General of the Department, has called on company owners, managers, and individuals to register with the national electronic invoicing system, ensuring that all invoicing is conducted properly either directly through or linked to the system. This registration is crucial to avoid legal ramifications and potential fines.The process of submitting tax returns and registering for the electronic system is exclusively online via The department has updated the income tax return forms for fiscal year 2023 and made them accessible on their website.Taxpayers are urged to adhere to the declared payment amounts using the electronic payment options provided and to submit their returns promptly, avoiding delays until the end of the legal deadline.For assistance, taxpayers are encouraged to contact the department's service center via phone or WhatsApp at 062222130 or through various social media platforms. The center is equipped to offer guidance, necessary assistance, and responses to any inquiries or comments.