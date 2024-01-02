AO Handy Expands Services To Embrace Commercial Projects After 21 Years Of Residential Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

After 21 years of residential excellence, AO Handy proudly extends their family-operated craftsmanship to commercial construction projects.

- Dennis BoykoMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With a rich legacy spanning over two decades serving the residential community with top-quality workmanship, AO Handy is now set to conquer new heights by extending their services to include commercial projects. This exciting expansion comes as a response to the growing demands from businesses impressed by AO Handy's track record in residential properties. Masonry Restoration and Repairs have been their bread and butter."21 years of dedication to residential services have honed our skills and strengthened our resolve to deliver nothing but excellence," says the AO Handy team. "We realized it was time to take that expertise and apply it on a larger scale, offering commercial clients the same level of precision and care that our residential customers have come to love."**A Commitment to Quality in Every Brick**AO Handy takes particular pride in their ability to tackle the unique challenges present in restoring and rebuilding projects, especially those with historical significance or with materials that are hard to source. Their adept craftsmanship ensures that when bricks are discontinued or historical integrity must be maintained, they can reuse or match materials to perfection, preserving Wisconsin's architectural heritage.**Understanding the Nuance of Repairs**Recognizing the typical climate-related wear and tear that Wisconsin buildings face, AO Handy has become adept at identifying when a simple repair will suffice and when a full rebuild is necessary. Their approach has saved countless clients time and money while ensuring safety and longevity in their structures.**Looking Ahead with Residential Roots**While AO Handy is eager to embrace commercial opportunities, they assure their residential clients that the heart of their mission remains unwavering. "Our residential customers are the foundation of our business, and that will not change. We're simply growing, and we're excited to bring our family values of trust, respect, and craftsmanship to more people in more ways," affirms the AO Handy family. "We are excited to serve the commercial masonry work in Milwaukee. "As AO Handy ventures into commercial projects, they invite businesses to experience the same level of commitment and craftsmanship that has made them a staple in the residential community. They started by rebuilding and repairing chimneys in Milwaukee . Their expansion is not just about growing their business; it's about upholding and sharing the values that have made AO Handy a trusted name for over two decades.

Dennis

Boyko

+1 414-364-4361

email us here